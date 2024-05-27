Ichabods and Hornets compete with best, records broken in Emporia at DII outdoor track championships

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia, Kansas was home to some sensational performances over the weekend as Emporia State University hosted the 2024 NCAA DII outdoor track and field championships.

More than 700 of DII’s best athletes competed at Welch Stadium and Witten Track from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25.

Locally, Washburn and Emporia State both had athletes competing in various events.

ESU placed three. Mele Taula, a freshman from Independence, Mo. finished 12th in shot put and 11th in javelin. Graduate senior Travis Morrison took home 15th in men’s shot put.

Washburn’s top finisher was Braden Rose, who finished second in both the men’s hammer throw and discuss. Ichabod sophomore Jordan Dale tied for seventh in high jump. WU junior Justice Akinmoladun took eighth in the shot put. Washburn men’s track finished a program-best 14th as a team.

The excitement at ESU over the weekend went well beyond northeast Kansas and even well beyond just impressive results at the DII level.

Alexis Brown, of Lenoir-Rhyne, broke the all-time DII record in the women’s 100 meter dash with a time of 10.96. Meanwhile, Minnesota State’s Denisha Cartwright ran this year’s fastest all-conditions women’s 100 meter hurdles time at 12.37. However, Cartwright’s mark isn’t wind legal, due to a helpful breeze.

Southern Connecticut State’s Jordan Davis threw 84.45 meters in javelin, not only setting a DII all-time record but also giving himself the top mark of any athlete in the United States in 2024.

Click here for more information and results from the championships in Emporia.

