"Ice Cup" Degraffenreidt ready to Chop, staying home to play college football

Atlantic City junior Sah'nye Degraffenreidt has blossomed into one of the most dynamic receivers in the state since switching positions last year.

Ice Cup is ready to Chop.

That’s because Atlantic City’s Sah’Nye “Ice Cup” Degraffenreidt announced he has committed to attend and play football at Rutgers University. He made the announcement Friday on his social media X account, saying he's "1,000% committed."

With Degraffenreidt, Rutgers lands one of the top recruits from South Jersey. The Scarlet Knights, who went 7-6 including a 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, will host their annual spring game on Saturday.

More: Millville's Lotzeir Brooks makes his college commitment

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior is a highlight-reel pass catcher for the Vikings, piling up 1,009 receiving yards and 14 TDs last season, both single-season school records, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

Degraffenreidt is a two-time All-South Jersey selection with 95 career catches for 1,903 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also scored six touchdowns on special teams to go along with two pick-6s and a rushing TD.

As a sophomore, Degraffenreidt help guide Atlantic City to its first playoff win since 2012 as he caught 51 passes for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 16 total scores in 10 games as the Vikings went 7-3.

His most famous catch – a one-handed grab against Holy Spirit on Thanksgiving – landed him a spot on Sportscenter’s Top 10.

Degraffenreidt earned his nickname as a kid when he showed up late to a youth football game. When finally arrived to the sideline, he was carrying a water ice in one hand.

Now, Degraffenreidt will look to put the chill on opposing defenders in the Big 10. He chose to stay home and play college football in the Garden State instead of other conference foes like Michigan and Penn State both of which made offers to the receiver.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: "Ice Cup" Degraffenreidt commits to Rutgers football