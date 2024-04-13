Millville's Lotzeir Brooks makes his college commitment

Millville's Lotzeir Brooks is the 2023 South Jersey Offensive Football Player of the Year.

Lotzeir Brooks is 'Bama bound.

The all-state receiver for the Millville High School football team and one of the fastest wide receivers in the country verbally committed to the University of Alabama on Saturday, announcing his decision on social media.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Brooks made a second visit to Tuscaloosa last week, meeting with the new head coach Kalen DeBoer and co-offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard, according to Millville head coach Humberto Ayala.

“I knew it was the right place for me. I know I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Brooks said.

Millville's Lotzeir Brooks, front, sets the South Jersey career receiving yard record as Brooks catches a pass during the Thanksgiving Day football game between Millville and Vineland played in Millville on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Millville defeated Vineland. 65-0.

Brooks had also been considering Tennessee, Kentucky and Penn State among others before committing to Alabama. He made the announcement on the same day as the annual A-Day spring scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“No other school is going to help me get bigger, faster, stronger than what they have there,” Brooks told 247Sports.com about the facilities at Alabama. “The practice had a lot of energy, my type of energy, hyped up, music going, everybody just dailed in. The receivers are my type of game, my type of style; fast, a lot of throwing and a lot of catching.”

More: Millville feasts on Vineland in record-breaking fashion

A three-time All-South Jersey selection, Brooks was named the Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year last fall. He made 61 catches for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had six 100-or-more receiving yard games, including a career-best 202 yards against Shawnee. He also rushed for a pair of scores along with six interceptions (three returned for scores) on defense.

Brooks, who has been clocked as fast as 22.1 mph, rewrote the South Jersey record books last fall, setting marks for career receiving yards (3,355) and career touchdowns (51) and tying the single-season touchdown receiving record with 22.

“We got a guy representing South Jersey at the highest level,” Ayala said. “I’m ecstatic for my guy. They are getting a dynamic athlete, a generational player, one that you get the ball in his hands and let him do what he does.”

Back in December, Brooks said he knew he would be making a tough decision about where to go to college.

“I think about it every day. It always hits at night, right before I go to sleep,” Brooks said about the decision. “Just thinking which school would be the best fit for me. It’s a big jump from high school.”

Ayala said the Alabama coaching staff explained their vision for Brooks last week and that sealed the deal.

“It was a no-brainer at that point,” Ayala said. “They knocked it out of the park with the love they showed for him.

“Alabama was always a dream school that he talked about going to too. Now, it’s a reality for him.”

