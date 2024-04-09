Ian Machado Garry puts pressure on Colby Covington, posts video claiming UFC fight contract signed

Ian Machado Garry says he’s done his part. Now it’s up to Colby Covington to make it official.

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he has signed a contract to fight Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) but has yet to hear back from the long-time UFC welterweight contender.

“What’s up, everyone?” Garry said in a short video. “It’s Tuesday the 9th of April at 10 past (1 pm). I have agreed to fight Colby Covington. There is a date in place, (but) Colby still hasn’t signed the contract.”

The UFC hasn’t made anything official, and there hasn’t been confirmation on contracts being sent out to both fighters. Garry and Covington have been teasing a fight for several weeks and have taken many shots at each other social media.

This all started after Garry’s most recent win at UFC 298 in February. In his post-fight interview after defeating Geoff Neal, the Irish contender called out Covington, who eventually responded to his challenge but said he’d only fight Garry if he met three stipulations.

Garry was not keen on playing Covington’s games and said the stipulations were a way for Covington to coward out of the fight.

Now the pressure apparently is on Covington.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie