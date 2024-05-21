Ian Begley puts a bow on the Knicks’ season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — SNY reporter Ian Begley joins Moose and Figgie as the sun sets on a memorable season for the Knicks. He breaks down what should be a busy summer for the front office. Hear his thoughts on the futures of Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein, and OG Anunoby. He also tells us what new faces could be coming to town.

