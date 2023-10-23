Huskers offer Indiana edge rusher

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a class of 2025 edge rusher out of Indiana. Uchenyo Ojata is a 6-5, 210-pound defensive lineman out of Carmel High School.

Nebraska is the most recent offer that Ojata has received. He also holds scholarships from Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), and Toledo.

Ojata told Husker Online (subscription required) that the Huskers will be recruiting him as a linebacker in their 3-3-5 scheme.

“Nebraska sees me at the Jack linebacker position. I like the defensive scheme a lot, especially with what I would be doing.”

Purdue and Indiana have also shown interest in the prospect. He even took a visit to Lincoln on Saturday for the Huskers victory over Northwestern.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire