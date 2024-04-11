Huskers offer five-star offensive lineman

One of the top players in the class of 2025 has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Ty Haywood is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Denton, Texas.

The five-star lineman is ranked by all four primary recruiting services (Rivals, 247Sports, On3, and ESPN) as a top-five player in the state of Texas and a Top 25 prospect.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst, had high praise for Haywood’s game.

High-level mover for the tackle position with quick feet, quick hands, and anchoring ability as well. Active feet when engaged fuel drive-blocking and block-finishing abilities.

Nebraska has only three commits to the class of 2025: defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas, and running back Conor Booth.

