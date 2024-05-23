Huskers have 2024 conference game moved to Friday

Nebraska’s 2024 Big Ten opener against the Illinois Fighting Illini was originally scheduled for September 21, but it will now be a Friday night showdown in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced its Fox College Football Friday schedule, which features 11 games over the course of the 2024 college football season: one Big 12 game, nine Big Ten games, and one Mountain West Conference matchup.

The Fox College Football Friday schedule starts on September 13, when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 action. One week later, Fox will be in Lincoln, as the Huskers now host the Fighting Illini on Friday, September 20, with a 7:00 p.m. local time kickoff.

It’s the only time the Huskers will play this season on Friday night.

The remainder of the Fox College Football Friday schedule is as follows;

On September 27, the Washington Huskies will travel to Rutgers before Oregon hosts Michigan State on October 4.

Notably, Rutgers and Oregon are two of six Big Ten programs that have a pair of Friday night games this season, with the Ducks having two Friday night games in the span of three weeks.

On October 11, Northwestern will travel to Maryland while the October schedule rounds out over the final two weeks with Oregon at Purdue and Rutgers at USC.

In November, Iowa will head west to UCLA on November 8 before the Bruins, one week later, head north to face the Washington Huskies in a game scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time in Seattle.

The final Big Ten game on the Fox College Football Friday 2024 schedule is Purdue at Michigan State on November 22. Big 12 opponents Utah and UCF will face off in Orlando on November 29 before the Mountain West Championship game is featured on Fox on Friday, December 6.

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY kicks off in primetime this fall 🏈 Inaugural slate highlighted by key matchups from the@bigten, @Big12Conference & @MountainWest 👀 Full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/pjSxMfMBFL pic.twitter.com/wG4ippsR1s — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire