Hurricanes land four-star prospect Brock Schott, adding second top tight end to 2025 class

The Hurricanes continue to raid the Midwest for tight ends.

Four-star Indiana tight end Brock Schott announced his pledge to the Hurricanes on Saturday night following Miami’s spring game, just five days after UM added a commitment from four-star Ohio tight end Luka Gilbert.

Schott, who is listed as the No. 10 tight end and No. 226 player in the class by 247Sports’ composite rankings, is UM’s seventh commit for the 2025 class. He chose the Hurricanes over offers from Florida State and Ohio State, among others.

Schott, a standout at Indiana’s Leo High, is listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs about 225 pounds. He has excelled as a two-way athlete in high school. In 2023, Schott had 35 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns on offense while racking up 67 tackles, 32 tackles for for loss and 19 sacks as an edge rusher.

The Hurricanes have a talented group of young tight ends on the roster now. Riley Williams was a top prospect in the 2023 class and is entering his second season of college football. Miami added Elija Lofton in the 2024 class, and he has been one of the breakout players in spring practice.