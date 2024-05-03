Hurricanes land defensive line transfer Simeon Barrow

The Hurricanes added another talented interior defensive line transfer Friday evening.

Former Michigan State defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. committed to UM, sharing his decision to join the Hurricanes on his Instagram page.

Barrow, who is entering his redshirt senior season, was a solid defensive tackle for the Spartans last year. He notched 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last year. Pro Football Focus gave Barrow a 72.2 defensive grade last season. However, he earned a low tackling grade, 29.6.

Barrow, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound linman, has 110 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in three seasons.

Miami needed to shore up its defensive line after losing nine defensive line transfers since the season ended: Collins Acheampong, Jamil Burroughs, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Thomas Gore, Jahfari Harvey, Nyjalik Kelly, Cyrus Moss, Jayden Wayne and Chantz Williams. Of those nine players, Gore, Harrison-Hunte, Harvey, Kelly, Wayne and Williams played 100 or more snaps last year.

The Hurricanes have turned to the transfer portal to add defensive linemen, bringing in Elijah Alston, Barrow, C.J Clark and Marley Cook. They also signed eight defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class: Armondo Blount, Artavius Jones, Marquise Lightfoot, Cole McConathy II, Booker Pickett Jr., Elias Rudolph, Daylen Russell and Justin Scott.