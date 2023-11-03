Hunter Renfrow: No more walking on eggshells, we can have fun playing again

There was some thought that the Raiders could trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow ahead of the trade deadline because of how much his role had been curtailed since the arrival of Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, but he remained on the roster after it passed on Tuesday afternoon.

McDaniels didn't make it much longer, though. He and General Manager Dave Ziegler were fired on Tuesday night after less than two years on the job and Antonio Pierce has taken over as the team's interim head coach.

Renfrow said that the change made a big difference in the team's locker room. He said Pierce "being a player and just having a different energy" is something that played well in his initial meeting with the team.

“That went really well,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think [Pierce] just let us kind of be ourselves and let our hair down. Just have fun playing football again and not just walk on eggshells everywhere. Just go out there and enjoy playing like we’re kids."

Renfrow only has 10 catches through eight games and he's hopeful that the change will create more opportunities for him over the rest of the season. He said he's "excited to go out there and just be myself again" and Sunday's game against the Giants will be the first chance to see what a new coach means for Renfrow and the rest of the Raiders.