Hull City v Ipswich Town

Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
The Patriots have a new receiver to go with their new quarterback.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.