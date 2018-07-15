Hulk Hogan reinstated into WWE Hall of Fame following 2015 suspension

Hulk Hogan, pictured on tour in 2009, has been out of WWE since 2015. (Getty)

The World Wresting Entertainment Hall of Fame announced the reinstatement of Hulk Hogan Sunday as rumors swirled of Hogan’s return to the sport.

WWE severed all ties with the wrestling legend after his comments about his daughter’s sex life were caught on tape and uncovered in 2015. Hogan used the N-word multiple times in the rant.

WWE released the following statement Sunday:

“After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Check out Hogan’s speech from the May Boys & Girls Club event mentioned:





At the time of his suspension, Hogan called the move a “resignation,” adding, “It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

Hogan tweeted that he has been “praying for this day.”

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Hogan, now 64, was originally inducted into the Hall in 2005. His tribute on the WWE website is back up as of Sunday.

