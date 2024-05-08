'Huge success could and should be just around the corner'

Regular readers will know that I have been a stalwart fan of Kai Havertz, even when others had given up on him.

During the second half of the season, he has shown just what he is capable of, and he still is not being played in his favoured position behind the striker.

Along with Declan Rice, he is now pivotal - not just in open play, but crucially at set-pieces too.

The Gunners have improved again this season, but I believe it is only the start of something extra special.

The defence is settled and all the key players are the right age, each just coming into their prime.

Havertz is 24, Rice 25, Martin Odegaard 25, Bukayo Saka 22, Gabriel 26 and William Saliba 23. There is a minimum of five years' improvement to come from that core group.

This summer, I expect Mikel Arteta to add more quality. When they replace the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zincenko, I am sure they will get an even better return from who they bring in.

‌Arsenal fans live in hope that fellow Londoners Fulham and Tottenham will mug Manchester City in the capital over the next eight days. And they might - but the longer view is more important.

‌This is the best Arsenal squad since Arsene Wenger’s halcyon days.

There may be no trophies this season, but huge success could and should be just around the corner.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter