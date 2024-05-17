Huddersfield offer new deal to veteran Hogg

Jonathan Hogg has made 373 appearances for Huddersfield Town in all competitions [Getty Images]

Huddersfield Town have offered a new deal to veteran midfielder Jonathan Hogg.

The 35-year-old has made 348 league appearances for the Terriers since joining from Watford in July 2013.

Japan international defender Yuta Nakayama, 27, and striker Jordan Rhodes, 34, are among eight players who have played for the first team to be released.

Former Scotland international Rhodes scored 97 goals in all competitions across two spells with Town, making him their sixth all-time highest scorer.

The West Yorkshire side were relegated from the Championship this season and appointed Michael Duff as their new manager on Monday.

“It’s an opportunity to reset. We want to rebuild it, to pull everything back together and create a winning environment," he told BBC Radio Leeds at his first news conference on Thursday.

The Terriers have also made a number of contracted players available for transfer, but have not confirmed who.