HS girls basketball team's season over after 22-year-old coach impersonates 13-year-old player

A high school girls basketball program, both the varsity and JV, has ended its season after it was discovered a 22-year-old assistant coach impersonated a 13-year-old player during a game last week, according to USA Today.

Arlisha Boykins, who works for Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, reportedly suited up for the JV team on Jan. 21 against Nansemond River while one of its players was out of town for a club tournament.

Following the discovery of the ruse and ensuing investigation, a Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson reportedly said the JV and varsity girls teams decided to not continue their seasons after a meeting between Churchland officials and their parents.

Boykins is reportedly no longer employed by the school system as of Jan. 25. Per Norfolk's WAVY-TV, both the varsity and JV head coaches have been fired.

You can see some of Boykins' "highlights" in the video below.

Something you don't see every day. An assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team in a game. The coach is no longer an employee of the Portsmouth School District. @WAVY_News



The parents of the 13-year-old player who was being impersonated were understandably not happy about the situation and told WAVY-TV their daughter will not be attending Churchland High School:

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old said.