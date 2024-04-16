Howie Roseman: Haason Reddick trade "bittersweet," but thought it was a win-win situation

The Eagles traded edge rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets earlier this month and General Manager Howie Roseman had his first chance to talk about the decision at a Tuesday press conference.

Reddick was granted permission to seek a trade when the Eagles rebuffed his bid for a new contract earlier in the offseason and the Eagles agreed to send him to the Jets for a conditional 2026 draft pick. It will be a third-round pick unless Reddick records 10 sacks while playing more than two-thirds of the Jets' defensive snaps.

On Tuesday, Roseman said that it was tough to pull the trigger on a trade but that he thought it satisfied everyone's needs.

“Haason had a great two years in Philadelphia,” Roseman said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “Obviously, he is a Camden kid who played at Temple, and we could not have been more excited to sign him. It’s bittersweet to lose a player and a person like that. . . . Through the conversations with the Jets, we felt it was a win-win position, but it’s always hard to get rid of players and people like Haason.”

The Eagles signed former Jet Bryce Huff in free agency and have Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Nolan Smith back on the edge of their defense.