Howe on Tonali, Schar's fitness and race for Europe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Howe confirmed Fabian Schar is sidelined with a "minor hamstring problem" and is unlikely to return this season. Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Nick Pope have all returned to training this week and will be assessed before Saturday.

On Sandro Tonali being given a further suspended two-month ban for breaching FA betting rules: "I think it’s the right decision the FA have arrived at, that his ban isn’t extended. We’re still supporting him and helping him through this time. He’s conducted himself in a really positive way. I’ve seen the hunger [to return] there all through the time."

More on the way Tonali owned up to his gambling problems: "It was instant. When the whole thing started, he was very keen to hold his hands up and help uncover the extent of the problem. He was sorry for what he had done, he admitted he had issues and needed help and I think he deserves credit for that."

Howe offered an update on Kieran Trippier: "Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week. He’s been away training by himself with our physiotherapist. We anticipate he’ll be back next week to train, hopefully. He could be involved before the end of the season."

On Emil Krafth and issues in central defence: "In the centre-back position we're lighter than we'd like to be with Jamaal [Lascelles], Sven [Botman] and now Fabian [Schar] missing but Emil came on and played really, really well last week. Emil has played well in that central position well for us this year. I have no doubts over his qualities."

On their final four games and the race for Europe: "We know we're going to have to win games to qualify for Europe and we know it's going to be tight. We're up against top quality teams and Chelsea are in a good vein of form too so I think it will go right to the wire."

Follow the rest of Friday's Premier League news conferences

Full commentary of Burnley v Newcastle from 15:00 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds