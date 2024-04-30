Howard Webb admits referee was wrong to deny Nottingham Forest a penalty against Everton

Howard Webb admitted Nottingham Forest were wrongly denied a penalty against Everton – but urged critics to remember football is “officiated by human beings”.

The chief refereeing officer of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) promised improvements, with semi-automated offsides now confirmed for next season.

In the latest edition of Match Officials: Mic’d Up programme, he explained he is still exploring improvements in-stadium communication, with potential messages from referees to explain their decision-making to fans. “We’re keeping an open mind about whether that’s something we could utilise in the Premier League,” he said. “For situations like this, it would be really useful for the referee to be able to speak to all of the people in the stadium.”

The major talking point around VAR in recent weeks had been Forest’s furious post on social media on April 21 after being denied three penalties against Everton, alleging the VAR in charge Stuart Attwell was a fan of relegation rivals Luton.

That statement and other interviews given by the club prompted Football Association and Premier League investigations. Forest also requested the audio between officials, and the club’s observations around the furore are expected to be sent to the FA on Wednesday at the governing body’s request.

Nottingham Forest's statement on X

Speaking on Sky and TNT, Webb addressed the three appeals, and said he believed Ashley Young’s challenge on Giovanni Reyna and his potential handball were both open to interpretation.

However, he accepts Young’s tackle on Callum Hudson-Odoi should have led to Attwell directing Taylor to review the on-field decision.“The referee waves away the penalty appeal,” Webb said. “We did hear Anthony Taylor in the footage say that he believed the ball had been played by Ashley Young, and we know that’s not the case.

“We know only Callum Hudson-Odoi touches the ball. The VAR looks at it and asks himself the question, ‘Was the non-award clearly and obviously wrong?’ and came to the conclusion it wasn’t.

“You hear him describing two players tussling for the ball. He doesn’t see a clear action by Young that he considers to be worthy of intervention, one that reaches the threshold of being very clear. We would have preferred an intervention for the referee to go to the screen to make a judgement in this situation and probably would have come out with a different outcome if that would’ve happened.”

Anthony Taylor believed Ashley Young got a touch on the ball...

...Stuart Attwell on VAR decided not to send Anthony Taylor to the video screen

Forest are understood to have received a letter from Webb explaining his position. “The game is played by human beings, it’s officiated by human beings,” Webb added on Tuesday night. “Our job is to try to ensure that we have a positive impact on the game by identifying correct decisions on the field.

“This wasn’t one. When that doesn’t happen, the VAR consistently recognises when an error has happened on the field and steps in. But of course they’re humans making judgements as well so we always are trying to reduce the number of errors that we make.”

On the first two penalty appeals being turned down, Webb said: “We felt [they] were really subjective calls.” On the prospect of in-stadium announcements after the referee is sent to the pitchside monitor, Webb added: “One of the things you’ll have seen maybe in Fifa tournaments, like the Women’s World Cup, is announcements from the referee once they’ve been to the screen. So we’re looking at that, we’re keeping an open mind about whether that’s something we could utilise in the Premier League.”

The League has agreed to introduce semi-automated offside technology [SAOT] from next season. It is anticipated that the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks.

