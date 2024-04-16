Will Howard doesn’t deliver a dominant spring game for Ohio State

USC football is preparing for its own spring game this Saturday. However, the Trojans are also keeping an eye on the competition in the Big Ten. At Ohio State, Will Howard — who was a USC transfer portal target for a few weeks before Miller Moss changed everything at the Holiday Bowl — is trying to lock down the starting quarterback job. At the Ohio State spring game this past Saturday, Howard did not put the matter to rest. If anything, he left the door open.

Buckeyes Wire has more:

“Will Howard got the first series of the game, while Devin Brown was next in. Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin both played in the first half, while Air Noland played in the second. It looks like Howard is ahead of Brown, but not by much. The battle will go into the fall. I’m not particularly a fan of how it’s playing out. I would have liked one of them to take the reins, but like last season, that didn’t happen. The confidence level is high this group will be fine during the year, as both Howard and Brown looked more than capable on Saturday.”

Howard wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t great. Debate about who should be Ohio State’s QB1 in September was perpetuated — not silenced — by this game. While not a disaster for OSU, it’s probably not the outcome Ryan Day was hoping for. That’s worth noting for one of USC’s foremost competitors in the new Big Ten.

First-half stats from Ohio State spring game. Will Howard is 9-of-13 for 77 yards, Devin Brown is 5-of-7 for 66 yards with the only touchdown pass so far. C.J. Hicks leads all defenders with six tackles. Mitchell Melton, Eddrick Houston, Jack Sawyer and Jason Moore have sacks. pic.twitter.com/W1V1PMwqxv — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 13, 2024

