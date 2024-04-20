Advertisement
How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game today

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Jordan Faison #80, Steve Angeli #18, and Braylon James #14 of Notre Dame celebrate a touchdown during a game between Wake Forest University and University of Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Steve Angeli #18 will be on the field for Notre Dame's Blue vs Gold match this afternoon. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

College football may not be back for a new season yet, but fans can get some action this weekend when Notre Dame hosts its Blue-Gold game. It's Notre Dame vs. Notre Dame, or technically speaking, Blue vs. Gold, this afternoon, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock. Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will serve as the play-by-play commentator alongside analyst and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Caroline Pineda will be reporting from the sideline. We’ll even get commentary from a mic’d-up Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s head coach. Top players including Steve Angeli and Xavier Watts are expected to be on the field this afternoon.

Are you ready to watch the Fighting Irish face themselves this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game

How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 20

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Blue vs. Gold game

TV channel/streaming: Peacock

When is the Notre Dame Blue Gold game?

The Fighting Irish divide and conquer this afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game on?

Today's Notre Dame game will only stream exclusively on Peacock.

2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:

  • Deion Colzie WR

  • Jordan Clark S

  • Jayden Harrison WR

  • Jaylen Sneed LB

  • Jeremiyah Love RB

  • Jordan Faison WR

  • Jaden Mickey CB

  • RJ Oben DL

  • Eli Raridon TE

  • Kris Mitchell WR

  • Loghan Thomas DL

  • Micah Bell CB

  • CJ Carr QB

  • Riley Leonard QB

  • Ben Minich S

  • Dylan Devezin RB

  • Brenan Vernon DL

  • Steve Angeli QB

  • Marty Auer CB

  • Jaden Greathouse WR

  • Aneyas Williams RB

  • Jack Kiser LB

  • Jadarian Price RB

  • Preston Zinter LB

  • Luke Talich DB

  • Bryce Young DL

  • Chris Salerno P

  • Drayk Bowen LB

  • Mickey Brown CB

  • Andrew Yanoshak TE

  • Donovan Hinish DL

  • Kobi Onyiuke DL

  • Jerry Rullo LB

  • Rino Monteforte LS

  • Boubacar Traore DL

  • Sean Sevillano Jr. DL

  • Aamil Wagner OL

  • Styles Prescod OL

  • Sam Pendleton OL

  • Peter Jones OL

  • Billy Schrauth OL

  • Sullivan Absher OL

  • Ty Chan OL

  • Pat Coogan OL

  • Jack Larsen TE

  • Alex Whitman WR

  • Mitchell Evans TE

  • Charlie Selna TE

  • Armel Mukam DL

  • Mitch Jeter K

  • Rylie Mills DL

2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster:

  • Xavier Watts S

  • Gi’Bran Payne RB

  • Jaiden Ausberry LB

  • Kenny Minchey QB

  • Adon Shuler S

  • KK Smith WR

  • Jordan Botelho DL

  • CJ Carr QB

  • Micah Gilbert WR

  • Cam Williams WR

  • Chance Tucker CB

  • Benjamin Morrison CB

  • Kedren Young RB

  • Devyn Ford S

  • Justin Fisher RB

  • Kennedy Urlacher S

  • Isaiah Dunn CB

  • Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB

  • Christian Gray CB

  • Tre Reader LB

  • Charles Du CB

  • Davis Sherwood TE

  • Joshua Burnham DL

  • Henry Garrity TE

  • Cole Mullins DL

  • Kahanu Kia LB

  • Junior Tuihalamaka DL

  • Jason Onye DL

  • Marcello Diomede K

  • Rocco Spindler OL

  • Anthonie Knapp OL

  • Chris Terek OL

  • Howard Cross III DL

  • Charles Jagusah OL

  • Andrew Kros LS

  • Grant Ristoff DL

  • Joe Otting OL

  • Ashton Craig OL

  • Tosh Baker OL

  • Jack Polian WR

  • Leo Scheidler WR

  • Jayden Thomas WR

  • Kevin Bauman TE

  • Cooper Flanagan TE

  • Eric Goins K

  • Aiden Gobaira DL

  • Zac Yoakam K

  • Eric Lindstrom DL

  • Devan Houstan DL