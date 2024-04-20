How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Steve Angeli #18 will be on the field for Notre Dame's Blue vs Gold match this afternoon. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

College football may not be back for a new season yet, but fans can get some action this weekend when Notre Dame hosts its Blue-Gold game. It's Notre Dame vs. Notre Dame, or technically speaking, Blue vs. Gold, this afternoon, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock. Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will serve as the play-by-play commentator alongside analyst and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Caroline Pineda will be reporting from the sideline. We’ll even get commentary from a mic’d-up Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s head coach. Top players including Steve Angeli and Xavier Watts are expected to be on the field this afternoon.

Are you ready to watch the Fighting Irish face themselves this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game

How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game:

Peacock Stream the Notre Dame game $5.99/month at Peacock

Date: Saturday, Apr. 20

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Blue vs. Gold game

TV channel/streaming: Peacock

When is the Notre Dame Blue Gold game?

The Fighting Irish divide and conquer this afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game on?

Today's Notre Dame game will only stream exclusively on Peacock.

(Photo: Peacock) Peacock Stream the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game The Blue vs. Gold Notre Dame game will be available to watch only on Peacock. For $6 per month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this upcoming NFL season's first Friday night game, Big Ten Saturday Night football games and more. Plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $12 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5.99 per month at Peacock

2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:

Deion Colzie WR

Jordan Clark S

Jayden Harrison WR

Jaylen Sneed LB

Jeremiyah Love RB

Jordan Faison WR

Jaden Mickey CB

RJ Oben DL

Eli Raridon TE

Kris Mitchell WR

Loghan Thomas DL

Micah Bell CB

CJ Carr QB

Riley Leonard QB

Ben Minich S

Dylan Devezin RB

Brenan Vernon DL

Steve Angeli QB

Marty Auer CB

Jaden Greathouse WR

Aneyas Williams RB

Jack Kiser LB

Jadarian Price RB

Preston Zinter LB

Luke Talich DB

Bryce Young DL

Chris Salerno P

Drayk Bowen LB

Mickey Brown CB

Andrew Yanoshak TE

Donovan Hinish DL

Kobi Onyiuke DL

Jerry Rullo LB

Rino Monteforte LS

Boubacar Traore DL

Sean Sevillano Jr. DL

Aamil Wagner OL

Styles Prescod OL

Sam Pendleton OL

Peter Jones OL

Billy Schrauth OL

Sullivan Absher OL

Ty Chan OL

Pat Coogan OL

Jack Larsen TE

Alex Whitman WR

Mitchell Evans TE

Charlie Selna TE

Armel Mukam DL

Mitch Jeter K

Rylie Mills DL

2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster: