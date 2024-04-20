How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game today
College football may not be back for a new season yet, but fans can get some action this weekend when Notre Dame hosts its Blue-Gold game. It's Notre Dame vs. Notre Dame, or technically speaking, Blue vs. Gold, this afternoon, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock. Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will serve as the play-by-play commentator alongside analyst and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Caroline Pineda will be reporting from the sideline. We’ll even get commentary from a mic’d-up Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s head coach. Top players including Steve Angeli and Xavier Watts are expected to be on the field this afternoon.
Are you ready to watch the Fighting Irish face themselves this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game
How to watch the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game:
Peacock
Stream the Notre Dame game
Date: Saturday, Apr. 20
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Game: Blue vs. Gold game
TV channel/streaming: Peacock
When is the Notre Dame Blue Gold game?
The Fighting Irish divide and conquer this afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game on?
Today's Notre Dame game will only stream exclusively on Peacock.
The Blue vs. Gold Notre Dame game will be available to watch only on Peacock. For $6 per month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this upcoming NFL season's first Friday night game, Big Ten Saturday Night football games and more. Plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $12 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:
Deion Colzie WR
Jordan Clark S
Jayden Harrison WR
Jaylen Sneed LB
Jeremiyah Love RB
Jordan Faison WR
Jaden Mickey CB
RJ Oben DL
Eli Raridon TE
Kris Mitchell WR
Loghan Thomas DL
Micah Bell CB
CJ Carr QB
Ben Minich S
Dylan Devezin RB
Brenan Vernon DL
Steve Angeli QB
Marty Auer CB
Jaden Greathouse WR
Aneyas Williams RB
Jack Kiser LB
Jadarian Price RB
Preston Zinter LB
Luke Talich DB
Bryce Young DL
Chris Salerno P
Drayk Bowen LB
Mickey Brown CB
Andrew Yanoshak TE
Donovan Hinish DL
Kobi Onyiuke DL
Jerry Rullo LB
Rino Monteforte LS
Boubacar Traore DL
Sean Sevillano Jr. DL
Aamil Wagner OL
Styles Prescod OL
Sam Pendleton OL
Peter Jones OL
Billy Schrauth OL
Sullivan Absher OL
Ty Chan OL
Pat Coogan OL
Jack Larsen TE
Alex Whitman WR
Mitchell Evans TE
Charlie Selna TE
Armel Mukam DL
Mitch Jeter K
Rylie Mills DL
2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster:
Xavier Watts S
Gi’Bran Payne RB
Jaiden Ausberry LB
Kenny Minchey QB
Adon Shuler S
KK Smith WR
Jordan Botelho DL
CJ Carr QB
Micah Gilbert WR
Cam Williams WR
Chance Tucker CB
Kedren Young RB
Devyn Ford S
Justin Fisher RB
Kennedy Urlacher S
Isaiah Dunn CB
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB
Christian Gray CB
Tre Reader LB
Charles Du CB
Davis Sherwood TE
Joshua Burnham DL
Henry Garrity TE
Cole Mullins DL
Kahanu Kia LB
Junior Tuihalamaka DL
Jason Onye DL
Marcello Diomede K
Rocco Spindler OL
Anthonie Knapp OL
Chris Terek OL
Howard Cross III DL
Charles Jagusah OL
Andrew Kros LS
Grant Ristoff DL
Joe Otting OL
Ashton Craig OL
Tosh Baker OL
Jack Polian WR
Leo Scheidler WR
Jayden Thomas WR
Kevin Bauman TE
Cooper Flanagan TE
Eric Goins K
Aiden Gobaira DL
Zac Yoakam K
Eric Lindstrom DL
Devan Houstan DL