How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Race times, full schedule, where to stream and more

IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson is the defending champ of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR Series kicks off this weekend on the Gulf Coast with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The action on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course begins this Friday with the practice races, streaming exclusively on Peacock. This weekend’s driver lineup includes reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, two-time series champion Will Power, and 2023 Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson will be looking to defend his victory from last year’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The NBC broadcast team will have Leigh Diffey on the play by play, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe as analysts, and Marty Snider, Georgia Henneberry and Kevin Lee as pit reporters. Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 NTT Indycar Series season opener? Here’s how to watch all the action on the track at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

Peacock Stream the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg $5.99/month at Peacock

Date: Sunday, Mar. 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

TV channel: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on?

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. Spanish-language coverage will air on Universo. The INDY NXT race will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com and through the NBC Sports app.

IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Mar. 8

Practice 1: 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, Mar. 9

Practice 2: 9:35 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying: 2 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Mar. 10

Warm-up: 9:10 a.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT race: 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg pre-race: 12 p.m. (Peacock, NBC, Universo)

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race: 12:30 p.m. (Peacock, NBC, Universo)