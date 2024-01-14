How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox
It's time for the NFL postseason playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend. This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys face off at AT&T Stadium, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Headed into the NFC playoff match, the Cowboys (12-5) are currently favored to win over the Packers (9-8). Ready to tune into the Green Bay vs. Dallas showdown this Sunday? Here’s how to watch today's game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL postseason from Wild Card Weekend to the 2024 Super Bowl.
How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game:
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more
What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?
Today's Packers at Cowboys game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game today:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW
Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Where to stream the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game?
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2024 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can check it out risk-free.
For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2024:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network
NFL+
Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
ESPN+
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
DirecTV Choice
Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network
YouTube TV
Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
Amazon Prime Video
Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games