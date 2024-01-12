NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: Sam LaPorta 'optimistic' about playing vs. Rams; Jalen Hurts 'progressing'

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Wild Card Weekend

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild-card matchups.

While they don't play until Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles got some encouraging news on Thursday with DeVonta Smith being a full participant at practice after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand, said his recovery is "progressing in the right way."

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants last week, did not take part in practice.

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn’t happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."

Here is the rest of the NFL wild-card weekend injury report.

NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

HOUSTON TEXANS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock

MIAMI DOLPHINS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

BUFFALO BILLS

AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC

DETROIT LIONS

TE James Mitchell (hand): limited

TE Sam LaPorta (knee): DNP

WR Kalif Raymond (knee): DNP

CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee): DNP

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Britain Covey (groin): limited

QB Jalen Hurts (right finger): limited

S Reed Blankenship (groin): DNP

WR A.J. Brown (knee): DNP

S Sydney Brown (knee): DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS