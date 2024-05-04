We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby today: Post positions, odds, where to stream and more

The 150th Kentucky Derby is set for this Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It’s almost time for the 150th Run for the Roses — AKA the 2024 Kentucky Derby. The annual race at Kentucky’s Churchill Downs will be run this Saturday, May 4, with all 20 contestants expected to be out of the gates around 6:45 p.m. ET. The drawing of the Kentucky Derby post positions was held this past Saturday, and the odds for the most-watched horse racing event of the year are already in. Coverage of the first leg of the Triple Crown will begin at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. Are you stocked up on Mint Julep ingredients? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 150th Kentucky Derby this weekend.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: (approximately) 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Run for the Roses returns for its 150th Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What time is the Kentucky Derby on?

Coverage of the 150th Run for the Roses will begin on race day as early as 12 p.m. ET. The actual Kentucky Derby race won’t begin until after 6:30. The current post time for the official Kentucky Derby race us 6:57 p.m.

2024 Kentucky Derby channel:

The 150th Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby without cable:

More ways to watch the Kentucky Derby live without cable:

Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions and odds:

Dornoch (20-1) Sierra Leone (3-1) Mystik Dan (20-1) Catching Freedom (8-1) Catalytic (30-1) Just Steel (20-1) Honor Marie (20-1) Just a Touch (10-1) Encino (20-1) T O Password (30-1) Forever Young (10-1) Track Phantom (20-1) West Saratoga (50-1) Endlessly (30-1) Domestic Product (30-1) Grand Mo the First (50-1) Fierceness (5-2) Stronghold (20-1) Resilience (20-1) Society Man (50-1)

When is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The Kentucky Derby’s sister race, the Kentucky Oaks (a race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies) will be held the day before the 150th Kentucky Derby, on Friday, May 3.

How to watch the Kentucky Oaks 2024:

The Kentucky Oaks fillies race will air on USA Network and stream live on Peacock the day before the 2024 Derby. Coverage of the race will air from 1-6 p.m. ET.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby race distance measures 1 1/4 miles of racing (or 10 furlongs). Time-wise, the Derby’s actual race time typically hovers around 2 minutes (only two horses have ever run the Kentucky Derby in under two minutes). But coverage of the 2024 race will begin as early as noon ET on Saturday.

2024 Kentucky Derby Purse — how much is the Kentucky Derby prize money?

This year, the winner of the Run for the Roses will receive a portion of a record $5 million. The prize money, or purse, is broken up amongst the top five finishers of the race.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down:

1st place: $3.1 million

2nd place: $1 million

3rd place: $500,000

4th place: $250,000

5th place: $150,000

The Kentucky Derby winner's prize money is typically broken down like this: 80% of the winning purse is awarded to the owner(s) of the winning horse, and the winning trainer receives 10%. The winning jockey also gets 10%.

2024 Kentucky Derby horses, trainers and jockeys:

1. Dornoch: Danny Gargan, Luis Saez

2. Sierra Leone: Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione

3. Mystik Dan: Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. Catching Freedom: Brad Cox, Flavien Prat

5. Catalytic: Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz

6. Just Steel: D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen

7. Honor Marie: Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis

8. Just a Touch: Brad Cox, Florent Geroux

9. Encino: Brad Cox, Axel Concepcion

10. T O Password: Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura

11. Forever Young: Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai

12. Track Phantom: Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario

13. West Saratoga: Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon

14. Endlessly: Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli

15. Domestic Product: Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Grand Mo the First: Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo

17. Fierceness: Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez

18. Stronghold: Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu

19. Resilience: Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado

20. Society Man: Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori