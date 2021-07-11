Houston Texans 2021 player profile: WR Keke Coutee

Keke Coutee’s career with the Houston Texans is the definition of perseverance. Injuries and the lack of confidence from his head coach kept Coutee in and out of Bill O’Brien’s doghouse through the first two years of his career.

In 2020, he missed seven of the Texans’ first eight games before the loss of Randall Cobb (injury) and Will Fuller (suspension) resulted in Coutee ending the year as Houston’s No. 2 receiver.

After having the most productive stretch of his career, there is a chance Coutee can obtain playing time in 2021 despite the position overhaul under new general manager Nick Caserio.

Position: Wide Receiver Age: 24 Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 lbs Hometown: Lufkin, Texas High School: Lufkin High School (Texas) College: Texas Tech Draft: 2018, fourth round, pick No. 103 Acquired: 2018 NFL Draft

Next season could be a career breaker for Coutee. He must find a way to stay on the field throughout the 2021 season, given that the 24-year-old Texas native will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract. The best way for Coutee to pick up where he left off last year is to win the slot position battle against Cobb during training camp. Although Cobb is a proven veteran, the Texans may look to go younger in the passing game to experience which receiver is worth keeping amidst their rebuild. If Coutee can sustain the level of play he ended last season with, then Caserio will likely bring him back to continue his career as a member of the Texans. During the final seven games last season, Coutee recorded 38 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

