Houston to host 2026 World Baseball Classic at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - This is a homerun feeling! Major League Baseball announced Houston has been selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. This will be Houston’s first time hosting the prestigious international baseball event!

The collaboration between the Houston Astros, HCHSA, and Houston First Corporation has been pivotal in securing this bid for the event to be held at Minute Maid Park! Their collective efforts have culminated in this exciting announcement, with Houston joining Tokyo, San Juan, and Miami as host cities.

"We are thrilled for Houston to have been chosen to host the World Baseball Classic," said J. Kent Friedman, HCHSA Chairman of the Board. "When coupled with the FIFA World Cup, 2026 will demonstrate once again why Houston is one of the great sports cities not just in the U.S., but in the world. The thousands of fans that will be here for the WBC to cheer on their favorite country will have an incredible economic impact on the area and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority is very pleased to welcome all of them to Minute Maid Park."

Astros owner and Chairman, Jim Crane, expressed his enthusiasm for this selection. "We are excited and honored to be hosting World Baseball Classic matchups for the first time," said Crane. "Houston is a global city with the best baseball fans, and we are proud to welcome fans from across the globe to watch international competition at Minute Maid Park. Thank you to MLB, the MLBPA, and the City of Houston for their support – we are looking forward to an exciting tournament in 2026."

"I am excited about Houston hosting the World Baseball Classic. Having the teams and visitors in town will not just showcase Houston’s passion for the sport but also celebrate the diverse cultures from around the globe that unite under one love for the game," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Minute Maid Park will be the 9th Major League ballpark to host the World Baseball Classic, which started in 2006. The event promises to bring thrilling baseball action and a significant economic boost to Houston, especially in the downtown area, as fans from around the world gather to support their teams.

Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First, emphasized Houston's readiness, "From our two international airports and dynamic culinary scene to our pedestrian-oriented sports and convention campus, Houston has proven time and again that there’s no better place to hold a world-class event."

In addition to the World Baseball Classic, Houston will also be hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the summer. These events will place Houston on the global stage, highlighting its capacity to host major international sports events and affirming its status as a premier sports city in the nation.

As the city prepares to welcome the world in 2026, Houston is set to demonstrate its unmatched hospitality, diverse culture, and vibrant community, making it a year to remember.