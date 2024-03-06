On hot seat, Missouri State basketball could be entering final week under Dana Ford

Missouri State men's basketball could be entering its final week with Dana Ford as its men's basketball coach. The school was noncommittal about his future while the school's president referred to the 2023-24 season as "disappointing."

Ford's name has appeared in ESPN's latest article breaking down coaches on the hot seat. Most articles focus on high majors but ESPN's, written by Jeff Borzello, specifically mentioned Ford, in detail, as a noteworthy non-power coach to keep an eye on. He referred to MSU athletic director Kyle Moats' January statement saying "we expect more" and "it is Coach Ford's responsibility to get the players to play at a competitive level."

It doesn't take a national reporter to say this season hasn't met expectations. A ninth-place finish is something Paul Lusk didn't even do in the Missouri Valley Conference. Ford also kept most of his young roster from a year ago which is rare in this era of college basketball and he won't be able to benefit from transfer portal or Name, Image and Likeness excuses.

Not all has been bad in Ford's time at Missouri State. There have been some highs the program experienced in recent years that it hadn't had since Cuonzo Martin was the head coach. But the regression over the last two seasons will lead to difficult questions that need answers over the next week.

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Dana Ford as the Bears took on the Indiana State Sycamores at Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Missouri State basketball has regressed since last season and it's not all on the Bears' health

Missouri State President Clif Smart may be the only one who believes the Bears would have been as good as anyone in the league if the team was healthy, as he wrote in his recent blog post that was noncommittal to Ford's future as head coach. Maybe that was laying the groundwork to bring him back, maybe not.

Even Ford, when asked about the health of the team's impact on the season, declined to use it as an excuse.

Most who watched the team this year and have watched the consistent level of play by the top teams in the league would agree Smart's statement is far from reality.

Indiana State, Drake and Bradley have been the three best teams all year. The Bears lost both their games to Indiana State, which included a two-point loss for MSU ahead of Indiana State losing its following two games, a split with Drake and a pair of 24-plus-point losses to Bradley. No one was pointing the finger at health in any of those defeats.

That's not to say health hasn't been a factor at all. The Bears have had a weird flu bug that has plagued them worse over the last month than COVID-19 did during the 2020-21 season. Seemingly every player was touched by it which could have (maybe) made a difference in losses at Northern Iowa, Murray State and Belmont.

There also haven't been major injuries that have sidelined the best players on the roster for long periods. Alston Mason, Donovan Clay, Chance Moore, Cesare Edwards, N.J. Benson, Damien Mayo Jr. and Raphe Ayres have been counted on the most this year. None have been kept out of the rotation for a season-changing amount of games due to injury or illness. Matthew Lee has been the only player on the roster who has been kept out for extended time and that happened before January. It's difficult to put too much stock into what Tyler Bey and Nick Kramer could have done for this team as freshmen getting their first taste of Division I experience.

The truth is, the Bears have regressed this season. Too many players have taken a step back and haven't lived up to their billing and too few have taken steps forward.

Mason appears to be the exception as he's grown into an all-league player while Benson and Mayo remain promising players heading into the future. Clay has had spurts but isn't the All-MVC first-teamer he was dubbed before the year.

Missouri State junior Alston Mason makes a pass as the Bears took on the Indiana State Sycamores at Great Southern Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Moore has had his struggles. Lee has not been the answer at point guard. Edwards has been serviceable but hasn't filled the shoes left behind by Jonathan Mogbo, who transferred to San Francisco and is now considered a legit NBA prospect.

Not everything is on the players. Most would argue that the Bears have the talent to be, at least, a team that's in the top half of the league. Development simply hasn't been there nor has the team's ability to play with each other in offenses that usually look out of whack and defenses that haven't been able to get a stop to save its life late in the year.

The team is worse than it was last season when Smart said over the summer that bringing Ford back for his sixth year had a lot to do with retaining most of the roster.

"I think we've been in the top half of the league every year he's been here," Smart said in May. "We've been to the Valley semifinals three times and he's got essentially the core of this team coming back. You don't bring your coach back if you're starting all over. It seems like we have the talent. With a second year of working with essentially the same people, adding a piece or two or three, you really have a good chance to be good, particularly as other teams disintegrate and as people have an opportunity to go somewhere else.

"I think Dana's a solid coach and I think he's a great recruiter. I think we have the potential to have a really good team next year. It's not like his predecessor where five times out of seven we were in a playoff game within the bottom four. That's not been our experience with Dana and I'm optimistic that he's going to have his best team yet."

Almost every team in the Missouri Valley Conference has either improved or recently hired a new coach

Indiana State coach Josh Schertz applauds during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois State, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

A look at the league standings and you see that most teams have either taken steps forward this season, remain one of the league's best, are early in a coaching regime or are Missouri State.

Indiana State is a league champion in its third year under Josh Schertz.

Drake continues to be a contender under Darian DeVries.

Bradley continues to be a contender under Brian Wardle.

Belmont showed massive improvement throughout the season.

Northern Iowa showed improvement and has the winningest coach in the league's history.

Illinois State took a big step forward in its second year under a head coach.

Murray State is in its second year under a head coach.

Evansville took a step forward in its second year under a head coach.

Valparaiso is in its first year under a head coach.

That leaves Southern Illinois and Illinois Chicago. The Salukis competed for a top-four spot in the league standings for the entirety of the Valley season while the Bears' chances appeared to be over after the first half of January.

The Flames can maybe get a pass when they're in their second year competing in the Missouri Valley Conference when they weren't that good of a Horizon League program to begin with.

Either Missouri State or UIC are the programs that every fanbase in the Valley would least like to be. Whether the Bears are the least or second least, being compared to Illinois Chicago is nowhere they want to be.

Fan interest is at an all-time low

The student section during the Missouri State Bears game as they took on the Murray State Racers was nearly empty at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Fan interest in the Missouri State men's basketball program is a problem. It doesn't all fall on Ford but it's his job to eliminate the easy "winning takes care of everything" excuse.

It's no secret that a coaching change usually provides a spark. It did when he was hired following Lusk's firing as attendance took a step forward. Those numbers regressed to the point where the Bears had one of their least-attended seasons in the school's history.

Folks are angry and the product on the floor isn't better than what fans can stay home and watch on TV.

When the News-Leader surveyed over a dozen MSU athletics supporters, ranging from longtime season-ticket holders to those who have recently dropped, for our three-part "Once Proud" series, all but one said they were in favor of a complete overhaul of the athletics department, including men's basketball coach.

Ford and the results on the basketball court might be the problem to many. It may not play a factor to some. It goes without saying that consistently competing for championships and winning big games wouldn't hurt.

The Dana Ford era has been much more enjoyable than the previous era

Let's not pretend that the basketball under Ford has been all bad. There have been plenty of fun moments throughout the last six years where you can easily say he was far more successful than in the previous era under Lusk.

The 2021-22 season is the highlight with the Bears finishing 23-11 and with its first NIT bid since Martin led MSU to a regular season title in 2011. The memories of Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim putting on special performances are ones that some MSU fans cherish.

The 2020-21 COVID-19 impacted season wasn't that bad either. A four-game stretch, all being losses to the top two teams in the league, ended up defining the season. Enjoyable basketball was still played for most of it.

At Arch Madness in 2021 and 2022, the Bears lost by two or one point respectively to Drake in MVC semifinal thrillers. Lusk led the Bears to a pair of Saturday appearances over his seven years where they played in non-competitive losses against Wichita State; games no one expected MSU to win heading into them.

There's no denying how much fun the first season under Ford was either. A team with minimal expectations somehow turned out to be a 16-16 squad by the end of the year. It was a loveable team with fan-favorites like Jarred Dixon, Ryan Kreklow and Josh Webster leading the way. Dixon's half-court shot will be remembered forever by many Bears basketball fans.

Unfortunately, the Bears couldn't get it done in late February when they had their chances to compete for league championships. That includes in Ford's first season when they could've won a share on the final day, in 2021 when they failed to beat any of the top teams or late in the 2022 season when they got blown out by Northern Iowa when there were championship implications.

MSU didn't have many of those types of games during the Lusk era, if any. Of course, he coached during an era with a powerhouse Wichita State in the league or a Final Four-bound Loyola program by the end of his time in Springfield.

The timing of Clif Smart's retirement could make things wonky

Missouri State President Clif Smart and Athletic Director Kyle Moats watch the Bears lose to the Murray State Racers at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

The News-Leader attempted to ask the university about the decision-making process, in light of Smart's upcoming retirement, regarding Ford before the current president made his blog post on Tuesday. A university spokesperson declined to comment on behalf of Smart and Moats.

The two will have the ultimate say as Smart will be in office until the end of June and Moats isn't going anywhere as long as the president is there. Moats acknowledged the chance the incoming president could decide to bring in his own athletics director, as is commonplace in similar situations no matter the success of the athletics director.

Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams was announced as the school's next president on Monday, ahead of Arch Madness. He was asked by a News-Leader reporter if he'll have any input on athletics jobs before he takes over as president.

"That will probably depend on where the board is at and with (Smart)," Williams said. "I imagine that if it's going to affect the future, that they might consult me a little bit but I definitely realize that President Smart is the president to the end... and this is his swan song. This is the opportunity where he needs to really get to celebrate.

"I had the opportunity to eat lunch with him on my interview and he is one of the most genuine people that I've ever met. He definitely loves that institution. I don't want to step on any toes. But I believe from that interview when I spoke with him that he will want to include me in things that might affect the presidency. I'm really going to allow the board and President Smart to include means they see fit."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Dana Ford hot seat: Missouri State coach might be in final week