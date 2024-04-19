Horvath sets sights on Copa America

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath hopes his performances for Cardiff City this season will help earn him a place in the United States' squad for the Copa America.

Horvath, 28, joined the Bluebirds from Nottingham Forest in February and has made 13 appearances since moving to south Wales.

He also has nine international caps to his name and will be aiming to add to that tally when the USA host the Copa America in June.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Horvath.

"It's going to be a very busy summer. We have two friendlies before the actual tournament.

"My first call-up was 2016 and it was actually the 50th anniversary of the Copa America, so to go back to that will be really nice.

"In the semi-finals we played Argentina. It was sold out, 80,000 in the stadium, [Lionel] Messi and all the likes of them. It was unbelievable.

"They breathe eat, sleep, football over there so it’s a massive tournament."