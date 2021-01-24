Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 24)

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
Mired in a losing skid, the Hornets (6-10) begin a two-game mini-series against the Magic (7-9) in Orlando on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Despite having a roster of veterans, the Magic are below .500 while guards are falling to the wayside with injuries. Starter Markelle Fultz and backup Michael Carter-Williams join Jonathan Isaac on the sideline.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 24

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Gordon Hayward

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Orlando Magic

  • Guard – Cole Anthony

  • Guard – Evan Fournier

  • Forward – James Ennis III

  • Forward – Aaron Gordon

  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Charlotte		+100+1.5O 212.5
Orlando		-121-1.5U 212.5
Game Info

