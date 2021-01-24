Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 24)
Mired in a losing skid, the Hornets (6-10) begin a two-game mini-series against the Magic (7-9) in Orlando on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Despite having a roster of veterans, the Magic are below .500 while guards are falling to the wayside with injuries. Starter Markelle Fultz and backup Michael Carter-Williams join Jonathan Isaac on the sideline.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 24
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Cole Anthony
Guard – Evan Fournier
Forward – James Ennis III
Forward – Aaron Gordon
Center – Nikola Vucevic