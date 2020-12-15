Hornets have priceless reaction to LaMelo Ball making first NBA basket

After a dazzling preseason debut, LaMelo Ball followed up that performance by producing his first points with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday during a 112-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The third overall pick went scoreless on Saturday but hauled in 10 rebounds and dished out four assists in his first game with the Hornets. Ball bounced back in his second game, recording 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 20 minutes.

Ball drained a corner 3-pointer in front of the Hornets’ bench for his first made basket, a shot that garnered a standing ovation from his teammates. He finished the evening by shooting 3-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

After going scoreless in his debut, Ball was all smiles after making his first basket with the Hornets. Although Ball dished out fewer assists on Monday, he continued to show off his elite court vision, even connecting on a few alley-oops with some of his teammates.

Overall, Ball had another solid preseason performance for the Hornets.

He has proven to be dangerous in transition so far as he often looks to push the pace and look down court to find an open teammate. The offense will likely come as he gets more comfortable but he has managed to stay productive by getting others involved.

Charlotte returns to action on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

