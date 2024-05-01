Hornets center gifts Charlotte high school seniors with shopping spree

A group of graduating seniors from a Charlotte high school just received a gift they never expected.

Hornets center Nick Richards treated four students from The Nest Academy, a high school in east Charlotte, to a shopping spree. All of them are first-generation graduates, and like Richards, have an immigrant background.

Richards grew up in Jamaica, and recalled once having just three pairs of shoes.

“One for school, one for walking around and one for playing basketball,” he said in a statement. “The fact that all of the students were gravitating toward the shoes, it reminded me that I was just like them. Being able to pay it forward today for these kids who have had similar struggles as me, it means the world.”

On the trip Wednesday, Richards gave each student $500 to shop along with him.

