Hoosier commitment: Indiana lands coveted 5-star Bryson Tucker

Bryson Tucker, one of the top forwards in the class of 2024, committed to Indiana on Thursday.

In the 247Sports Composite, Tucker is the No. 20 player in the nation. He is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward from Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Virginia). ESPN ranks him as the eighth-best small forward in the class.

Previously, he had played for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida).

Duke, Indiana, Georgetown, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Villanova and Virginia Tech were among his offer list.

Tucker is an intriguing prospect. A tremendous outside shooter, Tucker is also a strong presence down low. His rebounding is an underrated part of his game.

Bouncy and athletic, he is dangerous in the open court. He is now the first (and only) commitment in the class of 2024 for Indiana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter NEXT (@sportscenternext)

Last year, Indiana finished the season 19-14 (10-10 Big Ten). In the third season under head coach Mike Woodson, it was the first time that the Hoosiers did not make the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports