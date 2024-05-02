Honor Marie jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature the son of the 2015 winner attempting to follow in his father's footsteps at Churchill Downs.

Honor Marie, the son of the esteemed champion Honor Code, is the third starter from the lineage of Dame Marie, who was a runner-up in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile. This unique lineage, coupled with his heavier build favoring stamina, sets Honor Marie apart and could potentially give him an edge in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Honor Marie.

Kentucky Derby Field: Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Honor Marie: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Owner: Ribble Farms LLC

Sire: Honor Code

Dam: Dame Marie

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Honor Marie: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 9/29/23 Churchill Downs Msw 1 87 10/29/23 Santa Anita Park Alwoc 2 91 11/25/23 Churchill Downs 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) 1 96 2/17/24 Fair Grounds Race Course 2024 Risen Star 5 86 3/22/24 Fair Grounds Race Course Louisiana Derby 2 94

Career Earnings: $448,455

Honor Marie: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts have Honor Marie in the top 10

Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole expect to exclude Honor Marie from the top 10.

Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 7

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Number (Post) Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Honor Marie