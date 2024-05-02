Honor Marie jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature the son of the 2015 winner attempting to follow in his father's footsteps at Churchill Downs.
Honor Marie, the son of the esteemed champion Honor Code, is the third starter from the lineage of Dame Marie, who was a runner-up in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile. This unique lineage, coupled with his heavier build favoring stamina, sets Honor Marie apart and could potentially give him an edge in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.
Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Honor Marie.
Honor Marie: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Owner: Ribble Farms LLC
Sire: Honor Code
Dam: Dame Marie
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Honor Marie: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
9/29/23
Churchill Downs
Msw
1
87
10/29/23
Santa Anita Park
Alwoc
2
91
11/25/23
Churchill Downs
2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2)
1
96
2/17/24
Fair Grounds Race Course
2024 Risen Star
5
86
3/22/24
Fair Grounds Race Course
Louisiana Derby
2
94
Career Earnings: $448,455
Honor Marie: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts have Honor Marie in the top 10
Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole expect to exclude Honor Marie from the top 10.
Post number: 7
Number (Post)
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
