Honor Marie jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature the son of the 2015 winner attempting to follow in his father's footsteps at Churchill Downs.

Honor Marie, the son of the esteemed champion Honor Code, is the third starter from the lineage of Dame Marie, who was a runner-up in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile. This unique lineage, coupled with his heavier build favoring stamina, sets Honor Marie apart and could potentially give him an edge in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Honor Marie.

Honor Marie: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Owner: Ribble Farms LLC

Sire: Honor Code

Dam: Dame Marie

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Honor Marie: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date

Track

Race

Finish

Speed

9/29/23

Churchill Downs

Msw

1

87

10/29/23

Santa Anita Park

Alwoc

2

91

11/25/23

Churchill Downs

2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2)

1

96

2/17/24

Fair Grounds Race Course

2024 Risen Star

5

86

3/22/24

Fair Grounds Race Course

Louisiana Derby

2

94

Career Earnings: $448,455

Honor Marie: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts have Honor Marie in the top 10

Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole expect to exclude Honor Marie from the top 10.

Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 7

Number (Post)

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10-1 (+1000)

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

30-1 (+3000)

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

10-1 (+1000)

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

20-1 (+2000)

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

50-1 (+5000)

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

30-1 (+3000)

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

30-1 (+3000)

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

50-1 (+5000)

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-2 (+250)

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

20-1 (+2000)

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20-1 (+2000)

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

50-1 (+5000)

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

