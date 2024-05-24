Home Run Derby X coming to Albuquerque on August 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The MLB has picked the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park to be one of the only four destinations in 2024 to host the Home Run Derby X.

Home Run Derby X is coming to Isotopes Park. What is it?

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes and each player gets one at-bat of two minutes and thirty seconds. During an at-bat, the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams can earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

HRDX is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at Isotopes Park at 7:10 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

