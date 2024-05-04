Holy Cross basketball athletes receive TAPPS Honors

May 3—MIDLAND — Holy Cross boys' and girls' basketball athletes have continued to accomplish many honors this spring. With increasing enrollment numbers has come growing athletic programs.

2023-2024 All-District 1-1A Girls Basketball Team

Second Team

— Kate Pisklak, Senior

Honorable Mention

— Clara Bowling, Senior

— Hope Villarreal, Senior

— Clare Moore, Freshman

"I am so incredibly proud of these young ladies. It has been an honor, and a privilege to coach them all four years of their high school career, and to see them mentor, and take in the upcoming group of athletes at Holy Cross. They have continued to carry out the strong Holy Cross culture and standards of unity and excellence, leaving a lasting legacy. It has been amazing to see their hard work as a team lead to their individual successes after this season finished," Lauren Rieves, Girls Head Basketball Coach said in a news release. "These girls exemplify what it means to work hard and trust the process even if it means battling through bumps in the road. The lessons they have learned, and their work ethic will continue to lead them in the right direction. I could not be more proud as a coach and teacher to have watched them grow into the young ladies they are. These honors are so well deserved."

2023-2024 All-District 1-1A Boys Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year

— Ben Bowman, Senior (196 points in district play)

First Team

— Ben Bowman, Senior

— Aaron Calderon, Junior

Second Team

— Jaxson Maes, Sophomore

— Nick Rodriguez, Freshman

Honorable Mention

— Jude Mendez, Junior

— Leo Moreno, Freshman

Academic All-State

— Ben Bowman, Senior

"This '23-'24 basketball season, 6 of our male athletes earned All-District honors. Every player contributed to the success of the team in order for these players to receive these honors," Holy Cross Boys Basketball Head Coach, Anthony Navarrete said in the release.

This is Holy Cross Catholic High School's fifth year of operations and second year of competing in TAPPS. Holy Cross offers a wide variety of athlete programs to their students.