Hoffenheim into Conference League zone after late draw with Leipzig

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Hoffenheim are temporarily in the qualification spot for next season's Conference League after Andrej Kramaric scored a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Friday.

Kramaric had two great chances to put the hosts ahead in the first half but was twice denied by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in the 20th and then in 36th minute.

But just when Hoffenheim were building up their confidence, Leipzig broke the deadlock in the 38th. David Raum delivered a fine pass and Benjamin Sesko rose to head in his fifth goal in as many games.

Kramaric was again stopped by Gulacsi early in the second half, while Leipizg had Benjamin Henrichs attempt saved by Oliver Baumann before Xavi Simons was sent off in the 72nd for a reckless challenge on Anton Stach.

And with one more man on the pitch, Kramaric and Hoffenheim were able finally beat Gulacsi and score the equalizer in the 90th.

Hoffenheim could end the matchday in the Conference League spot depending on the other results at the weekend.

They are also still in contention for the Europa League, five points behind the qualification spot currently occupied by Eintracht Frankfurt, who host champions Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have already qualified for the Champions League next season.

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate Nicolas Seiwald during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa