Hoffenheim closer to European place after thrashing Darmstadt 6-0

Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt 98 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Hoffenheim thrashed relegated Darmstad 6-0 on Sunday and took one step closer to a spot in an European competition.

Darmstadt had their relegation confirmed last month and bid the fans a melancholic farewell in their last home game of the season.

Ihlas Bebou and Maximilian Beier scored a brace each, while Pavel Kadeřábek and Ozan Kabak also added their names to the scoresheet.

Hoffenheim moved up to seventh, which currently qualified to the Conference League. However, if Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen win the German Cup to complete a domestic double, then seventh place will become a Europa League place.

Leverkusen visit Bochum later on Sunday, after Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg in their last home game of the season. The game will also mark Thomas Tuchel's final match at the Allianz Arena before his departure at the end of this term.

Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier (2nd L) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt 98 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt 98 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor. Uwe Anspach/dpa