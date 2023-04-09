Hobie Landrith, first Mets player taken in 1961 expansion draft, dies at 93

Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detail view of New York Mets hats and gloves during the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hobie Landrith, the first player selected by the Mets in the 1961 MLB expansion draft, has died at the age of 93.

A left-handed-hitting catcher, Landrith played 23 games with the Mets in 1962, and was the starting backstop for the first regular season game in franchise history. He hit one home run and drove in seven runs during his Mets tenure.

Overall, he played 14 years in the big leagues with the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, and Washington Senators.