Hit the breaks on Rob Gronkowski's 2020 fantasy football potential

Everyone knows Gronk. One of the greatest, if not THE greatest, tight end of all time.

After a brief retirement, he’s now joined his former quarterback, Tom Brady, on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Take away the excitement of the duo together — are you buying him as a top tight end for 2020?

Analysts Liz Loza and Andy Behrens discuss Gronkowski’s outlook in the video above.

Andy understands the name value and the impact of just having Gronk alongside Brady, but after taking a year off and after all those surgeries, can you really trust him to be his vintage self? Andy likens the 2020 version of Gronk to a Chris Herndon type, a player who has the potential to occasionally go off.

Liz takes it further, saying that she could see Gronk having some epic weeks early in the season, only to fade as the season progresses and Brady builds more rapport with the plethora of weapons he has available.

In fact, drafters might select Gronk with the full knowledge that they’ll have to move on from him sooner than later.