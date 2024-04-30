Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano ‘in advanced talks’ with San Diego FC: report

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego FC is reportedly looking to add a 28-year-old star international player to its roster.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, forward for the Mexican national team and PSV in the Eredivisie Dutch League, is in advanced talks with the Major League Soccer expansion club, according to The Athletic.

Sources told the sports journalism website that San Diego FC is “expected to pay a transfer fee of around $12 million to the Dutch club if the deal gets done.”

This season, Lozano has six goals and three assists in 16 starts for first place PSV, according to ESPN stats. Prior to PSV, Lozano played with Napoli in the Serie A Italian league and CF Pachuca in Mexico’s Liga Premier.

San Diego is expected to complete the signing of Lozano, who has 70 appearances with Mexico, before this summer’s Copa América tournament, per The Athletic.

Other players on San Diego FC’s roster are forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, both from Danish Superliga and Right to Dream member Club FC Nordsjaelland. In December, a 17-year-old San Diegan, Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, was the first player signed to the newly-formed local team.

