Highlights: USC football upsets No. 10 Utah behind Matt Fink's clutch backup performance

USC picked up its first regular season win over a top 10 team since 2016 with a 30-23 victory against No. 10 Utah Friday night in Los Angeles. The Trojans lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to injury on the first drive of the night, but backup Matt Fink stepped in and led the Trojans, going 21 for 30 through the air with 351 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Utes outgained SC 457 to 381, but Kyle Whittingham's squad committed 16 penalties on the night, the most flags thrown against Utah since 1980.

Scroll to continue with content Ad