Highlights: Tiger Woods going low at Riviera, nearly cards albatross

After 36 holes of 1-over golf for Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational, the big question was how Woods' body, mainly his right leg, would hold up on the weekend.

Woods admitted earlier in the week that he hadn't walked 72 holes over four consecutive days this year – and it's likely been much longer than that. He played in three majors last year, but only logged four rounds once, at the Masters. He withdrew after 54 holes of the PGA Championship and then missed the cut at The Open.

Would Woods lose a step or two after just squeaking inside the cut line at Riviera?

So far, the answer is no. And emphatically.

Woods opened Saturday's third round with a birdie at the par-4 10th hole en route to playing a bogey-free front nine with two total birdies. His roll at No. 10 came from 15 feet while his second was from nearly 25 feet out at the par-3 14th hole, which Woods nearly aced on Friday.

Birdie on his first hole of the day.@TigerWoods starts quick on Saturday @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/YGmBR7hceY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2023

Tiger is feeling it early in Round 3.



He rolls in his second birdie of the day @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/zrlx2NrKFQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2023

He then kicked off his second nine with a near albatross at the short par-5 first, hitting his second shot from 190 yards to 3 feet.

A roar nobody would've been ready for 😵



The tap-in eagle putt moves @TigerWoods to T26 (-3) @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/PYZYNIuDva — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2023

The eagle moved Woods to 4 under on the day and 3 under overall.