HIGHLIGHTS: Rams advance to Super Regionals for the third straight year with win over Buffaloes

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State baseball team defeated West Texas A&M 8-3 on Saturday to advance to the South Central Super Regional.

The Rams took an early lead over the Buffs when Conagher Sands drove in the first run with a single. A ground out by Kamden Kelton and a bases-loaded-hit-by-pitch by Ryder McDaniel extended the lead to 3-0.

ASU extended their lead in the fourth inning when Jacob Guerrero singled to left field, scoring Hunter Holt. Weston Valasek then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing in Guerrero.

Alezeah Gutierrez pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out two to secure his eighth win of the season.

Next weekend, the Super Regional will begin with the Rams facing the winner of the regional matchup between top-seeded Lubbock Christian and fifth-seed UT Permian Basin, concluding on Sunday.

