Highlights of new Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers selected USC running back MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The selection gives the Packers a tackle-breaking home-run hitter and a long-term complement to Josh Jacobs.

Last season, Lloyd averaged 7.1 yards per carry, broke 47 tackles and scored nine tackles as USC leading rusher. In 2022, before transferring from South Carolina, Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

Here are some top highlights of the Packers’ first of two third-round picks:

