Ethan Thompson went for 13 points and had 11 assists to guide Oregon State to a 70-51 win against Utah on Thursday evening in Corvallis. The win gives OSU back-to-back conference victories for the first time this season. It also avenged an earlier loss to the Runnin' Utes. With the loss, Utah falls to 0-6 on the road in Pac-12 play this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad