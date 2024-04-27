HIGHLIGHTS: Long ball propels No. 24 Rams past No. 5 Buffs in series opener

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 24th ranked Angelo State baseball team held on late to top fifth-ranked West Texas A&M 11-8 Friday night in the series opener.

The Rams bats came alive early in this one, with back-to-back home runs in the first inning, a two-run homer by Conagher Sands and a solo homer by Tayten Tredaway.

In the third, with Angelo State on top 3-1, the Rams would score five times in the frame highlighted by a Tripp Clark solo home run, and capped off by a Blake Wilhoite 2-RBI single to extend the Rams lead to 8-1.

On the mound, Braxton Pearson would get the game one start Friday night, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits while striking out one.

The Buffs wouldn’t go down without a fight, as 8-6 headed to the bottom of the fifth.

In that inning, Justin Harris would single on a bunt that scored Kam Kelton to give the Rams another three run lead.

The bullpen for the Rams would do its job as Colby Casey, Johnny Stacy and Caleb Heuertz allow just two runs in relief. Stacy picks up his fourth win of the year, while Heuertz collects save number six on the season.

In the sixth inning, with it a 9-8 Rams lead, Kelton would double to center field scoring Weston Valasek and Sands to give ASU some breathing room at 11-8.

The Rams move to 33-14 overall, and 31-14 in the Lone Star Conference sitting a game out of first place.

The Rams and Buffs continue their series tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

