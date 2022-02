The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from the All-Star break to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors, who had lost four of their last five. ''It was a good way to kind of come back from the break and establish ourselves on both ends of the floor,'' Curry said.