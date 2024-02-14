Highlights, information: Georgia DL Xzavier McLeod

Four-star transfer defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod announced he would be transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs from South Carolina back in December. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman should see snaps as a part of the Bulldogs’ defensive line rotation this fall.

The former four-star recruit from Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at South Carolina in 2023.

The Bulldogs return seniors Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse for the 2024 college football season, so Georgia should have depth and experience in the trenches. McLeod will have the opportunity to earn playing time in a Georgia defensive line room that also features Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jordan Hall, Jamaal Jarrett, and Christen Miller.

What should Georgia fans know about Xzavier McLeod? What was his top play from 2023? Why did he get dismissed from South Carolina?

McLeod's commitment to Georgia football

BREAKING: Former South Carolina DL Xzavier McLeod has Committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports The 6'5 310 DL will have 4 years of eligibility remaining "God gets the thanks!"

McLeod's top highlight: an interception vs. Furman

McLeod's high school highlights

Shane Beamer on McLeod's dismissal

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer did not provide many details on why he dismissed Xzavier McLeod from their football program in October. If McLeod did not travel with the team for the Missouri game, then it is understandable why South Carolina would dismiss McLeod. However, it sounds like their is not too much bad blood between the two.

I met with Xzavier and visited with him and made the decision to dismiss him from the football team, but that was what was best for our program. Hate it for him, he’s a good young man from a good family. It’s not a fun phone call when you call someone’s mom and dad and have to tell them that like I did yesterday, but like I said, I’ve got a responsibility to 118 other football players on the team and coaches and staff and always got to do what’s best for our program, and that was kind of what this situation is. And wish him well, he’s a really good player, and I want to help him in any way that I can going forward. It just won’t be here at Carolina.

McLeod was dismissed from South Carolina in October

The South Carolina Gamecocks dismissed Xzavier McLeod in October. It is unclear exactly why South Carolina dismissed McLeod. The Gamecocks got off to a rough 2-5 start to the 2023 college football season and dismissed McLeod ahead of the Texas A&M game.

Reportedly, McLeod did not want to travel to play against Missouri, so he could maintain a redshirt (he had already played in four games). In the following days, South Carolina dismissed the former four-star recruit.

Xavier McLeod's South Carolina stats

Games played: four

Tackles: one

Interceptions: one

