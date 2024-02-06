Highlights: Incoming UGA football transfer WR Colbie Young

Georgia football earned a commitment from top transfer wide receiver Colbie Young this offseason. Young is the No. 8 wide receiver in the transfer portal and the No. 38 transfer in the country, per 247Sports.

The former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver has excellent size and is tough to tackle after the catch. Young is good at making contested catches and has the ability to high-point the football. Young, who is entering his fourth season of college football in 2024, will be a security blanket for quarterback Carson Beck.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound wide receiver should compete for a starting spot right away in the Georgia offense. Young could help replace Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the Georgia passing attack. Young will take some time to get up to speed in Georgia’s scheme.

Let’s take a look back at Colbie Young’s career highlights and statistics:

Colbie Young's 2023 stats

Junior (2023): 47 receptions for 563 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Young's 2023 highlights

Young's 2022 stats

Sophomore (2022): 32 receptions for 376 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Young's sophomore highlights in 2022

Colbie Young's freshman season at junior college

Young spent 2021 at Lackawanna College. He hauled in 24 receptions for 472 yards with nine touchdowns. Young had offers from Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, and more after attending Lackawanna.

Young's commitment to Georgia

Young joins a deep wide receivers room

How we feeling about this group of receivers? 6 are day 1 Dawgs. 6 are transfers. Dillon Bell

Rara Thomas

Dominic Lovett

London Humphreys

Arian Smith

Anthony Evans

Michael Jackson III

Colbie Young

Nitro Tuggle

Tyler Williams

Sacovie White

Cole Speer — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) January 4, 2024

Throw Young jump balls!

New 6’5 #UGA WR Colbie Young’s last 2 seasons at Miami. 73.9 receiving grade

20 explosive receptions

10 TDs Caught 19 of 30 contested targets (63%), which would have led UGA in that time frame. Brock Bowers’ 58% is the only other above 50%. https://t.co/Fye8dfm3Hi — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) December 23, 2023

